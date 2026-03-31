Borislav Mihaylov, hero of 1994 World Cup and former President of the Bulgarian Football Union, dies at 63

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Borislav Mihaylov has died at the age of 63, five months after suffering a stroke. Mihaylov is a legend in Bulgarian football, and served as president of the Bulgarian Football Union between 2005 and 2019, and later between 2021 and 2023, the longest-serving president, as well as being a member of UEFA executive committee.

For football fans, Borislav Mihaylov is remembered as the best goalkeeper of all time in Bulgaria, and was captain of the national team for a historic fourth place at the 1994 World Cup, where he saved two penalties during a penalty shootout against Mexico in round of 16. The manager of the national team at the time, Dimitar Penev, also died recently, on January 3 at the age of 80.

Mihaylov made 102 appearances for Bulgaria between 1983 and 1998, including participating in UEFA Euro 1996. He played for Levski Sofia, Botev Plovdiv and Slavia Sofia in his home country, as well as clubs like Belenenses in Portugal, Mulhouse in France or Reading in England.