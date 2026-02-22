Boris Johnson urges UK and allies to send non-combat troops to Ukraine

HQ

In an interview with the BBC with Laura Kuenssberg, Johnson suggested sending forces to peaceful regions in support roles rather than combat positions, questioning why troops could be planned for deployment after a ceasefire but not beforehand.

Reflecting on the origins of the conflict, Johnson said the war could have been prevented if Western nations had acted more firmly after Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Speaking alongside former Chief of the Defence Staff Adm Sir Tony Radakin, he criticised the early Western response as cautious and slow, with delays in sending weapons frustrating Kyiv.

"It's always served Ukraine's advantage and Putin's disadvantage. The one person who suffers from escalation is Putin." Johnson told the BBC.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the government continues to support Ukraine while preparing for potential peacekeeping missions. Recent aid includes £500m for air defence and £200m to ready UK forces, coordinated with over 30 allied nations.

Johnson also admitted regret over missed opportunities to confront Putin in the past, citing Western failures in Crimea, Syria, and Afghanistan as emboldening the Russian leader. He stressed that clarity from the West is needed to show that Ukraine's freedom is a strategic priority.

Sir Tony Radakin urged the UK to resolve the Nato pledge to spend 3.5% of national income on defence by 2035, emphasising the need to invest in military readiness despite existing alliances.

Johnson's proposal, highlighted in the BBC interview, goes beyond current UK policy but could involve safe zones or support infrastructure rather than combat roles. Both he and Former Chief of Defence Staff stressed that sustained political, economic, and military pressure on the Kremlin is crucial to ending the conflict.