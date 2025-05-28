Borderlands to get 250 exclusive Psycho and Claptrap dioramas

HQ

Ahead of Borderlands 4, the premium collectible figurine brand Purearts has showcased a new diorama featuring the Psycho bandit and Claptrap, arguably the series' two most recognisable characters.

The exclusive edition diorama features the bandit sitting atop Claptrap's head, with a highly detailed base including some mini loot crates as well as some Skag bones. There are only 250 of these up for grabs, but they go for $599.00 USD on Purearts' website.

Shipping is expected in the second quarter of 2026, so you won't get one of these in time for the release of Borderlands 4 on the 12th of September, but if you do manage to snag one of these numbered, exclusive editions, you'll also get a card standee depicting the Guns vending machine from the games.

You can check out the full product in the video below, and find more information here.

