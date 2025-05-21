Borderlands series reviews are currently bombing on Steam

HQ

While Gearbox is busy finalising Borderlands 4, the other games in the series are currently being review bombed on Steam. This is after Gearbox's new owner Take-Two, after buying Gearbox from Embracer last year, has now updated its EULA (End User Licence Agreement).

More specifically, and according to Game Rant, Take-Two has made some changes that have just come into force where it will now have more access to customer information, which makes fans unsure of the company's motives and hence their own safety, which has led to them now showing their dissatisfaction in the form of review bombing the series on Steam. Whether this will make Take-Two change its mind remains to be seen, but it is unlikely, and so far the company has not responded to the criticism from the players.