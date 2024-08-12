Borderlands risks becoming one of the biggest film flops ever

HQ

No one expected Eli Roth's film adaptation based on Borderlands to be a major box office hit, and the criticism from a largely united press has been scathing. Many have even accused it of being by far the worst film of the year, which in all honesty must be seen as a feat as it competes against (among others) Madame Web for the not too desirable title.

The results from the opening weekend also speak for themselves. It seems that not many people were interested in going to see Borderlands. In total, the weekend has brought in just $16.5 million worldwide, a sheer disaster for a film whose production budget ultimately ended up at $115 million. That's not counting the cost of marketing.

Borderlands thus risks becoming one of the biggest flops ever unless a miracle happens in the coming weeks, and we are honestly not particularly surprised.

