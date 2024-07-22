Borderlands reveals Claptrap popcorn bucket ahead of the film's release

HQ

It seems like the popcorn bucket is the latest thing movie marketers are using to get people interested in their film. We all remember the confusing feelings we had about the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket, and now Borderlands is taking its shot to make the best popcorn bucket of 2024.

As revealed in a social media post, the Borderlands popcorn bucket isn't suggestive in any way, surprisingly, and is just a cute little version of Claptrap. You pour your popcorn into the robot's head, and then voila, tasty popcorn.

The Borderlands movie releases on the 9th of August. So far, early reactions haven't been great, but we'll have to see if this video game adaptation can meet the expectations set by those that have released more recently.

This is an ad: