Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands

Borderlands premieres in August 2024

The movie has suffered from a troubled production, but finally seems to be heading in the right direction.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It started off very promising when director Eli Roth said he was going to make a star packed movie based on the very popular Borderlands franchise, including names like Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.The taping started in 2021 and was finished in June 2022, but since then we haven't heard much.

And to make things worse, the few things we did hear about was troublsome, including pretty massive reshoots and writer Craig Mazin distancing himself from the project. But now things seems to have moved in the right direction as Lionsgate has now confirmed that the movie premieres on August 9 next year.

As it is still over a year to go, we shouldn't expect a proper trailer anytime soon, but hopefully we can get a teaser around The Game Awards in December.

Borderlands

Related texts



Loading next content