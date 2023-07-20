Borderlands premieres in August 2024

It started off very promising when director Eli Roth said he was going to make a star packed movie based on the very popular Borderlands franchise, including names like Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.The taping started in 2021 and was finished in June 2022, but since then we haven't heard much.

And to make things worse, the few things we did hear about was troublsome, including pretty massive reshoots and writer Craig Mazin distancing himself from the project. But now things seems to have moved in the right direction as Lionsgate has now confirmed that the movie premieres on August 9 next year.

As it is still over a year to go, we shouldn't expect a proper trailer anytime soon, but hopefully we can get a teaser around The Game Awards in December.