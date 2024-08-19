Borderlands movie was a huge flop, but the actor of Krieg would still like to do a prequel about his character

HQ

Borderlands movie was a long time coming, and we finally got the see it a few weeks ago. Unfortunately it was not liked, and is on it's way to perhaps become one of the biggest flops of all time due to its huge budget and a very low box office result. It should be said, though, that Gamereactor's Kim Olsen liked the movie. You can read his review right here.

It is very, very, VERY likely that we will never get a proper sequel, let alone prequels or spin-off movies. But that doesn't stop from Krieg's actor Florian Munteanu hoping to get a movie for his character. According to Munteanu, a movie about Krieg would become a great prequel.

"The prequel would be something that I would really, really love to do, just because there's so much to tell in that story, right? Me, as a fan personally, I would like to know why he is the way he is, what kind of stuff he went through?"

"And if you know the games, then you're familiar with the split personality and everything that comes with that, and that's really something I would like to explore."

Krieg definitely has potential, and unfortunately the character was paper thin in the movie. But judging by the box office result, we might have to stick with the Borderlands video games to see more about Krieg.

Thanks, Comic Book