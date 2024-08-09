Borderlands movie is predicted to make a record loss

HQ

It's been a long and arduous climb for the Borderlands movie, whose production has been fraught with problems, from rewrites to reshoots and delays. It hasn't been helped by the fact that those who were given the opportunity to see the movie before the premiere mostly had negative feedback to give.

Reviews have generally not been kind either and many industry experts predict that the movie will be a huge loss for the studio. That's because it cost a lot of money to shoot the film, $100 million to be exact, and in the US, early figures suggest that ticket sales will bring in around $13-18 million at most during the opening weekend. Because with its huge production costs, Borderlands needs to make close to $200-300 million to avoid being a flop.

What do you think, will Borderlands flop and do you plan to see it in theatres?

Thanks, Screenrant.