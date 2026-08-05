Borderlands movie director: "It was a movie that belonged to nobody"

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It would be a stretch to say that the Borderlands movie took the market by storm, and neither critics nor moviegoers were impressed. It turned out to be a massive flop, and not even the series' fans were satisfied. But what exactly went wrong?

Now director Eli Roth (known for brutal horror films like Cabin Fever and Hostel) has commented on the matter in an interview with Variety, explaining that he had a different and significantly more mature version, which the studio, however, didn't believe in. Instead, they wanted to lower the age rating, and the result, he says, was a film without a target audience:

"You got something that belonged to nobody. It's not a kids' movie, but it's trying to appeal to everybody. It's for gamers, but it doesn't have the violence the gamers want because it can't be that extreme because it costs too much. You just wind up with a movie that's neither fish nor fowl."

His next film premieres this week: Ice Cream Man, which looks set to mark a return to the significantly more violent films we normally associate with Roth.