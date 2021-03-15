Borderlands movie adds Haley Bennett in an unnamed role

You're watching Advertisements

The Borderlands movie has added yet another cast member to its ranks in The Devil All The Time star Haley Bennett. Bennett will star in the Eli Roth directed Borderlands movie in an unnamed role as IGN first reported.

According to the report of the casting announcement, Bennett will play a role that is the "key to Cate Blanchett's character, Lilith," although considering we don't know exactly what that is in reference to in terms of lore from the game, the role could be to do with how Lilith first acquired or discovered her Siren powers.

In terms of the other cast members for the film, most recently it was announced that Florian Munteanu will take up the role of Krieg, and that Ariana Greenblatt will be Tiny Tina. Otherwise, it has also been noted that Jack Black will be Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis is to be Tannis, and Kevin Hart is set as Roland. We assume more casting information will follow suit down the line.

Thanks, IGN.