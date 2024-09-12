Borderlands made just $31 million worldwide

HQ

Is Borderlands the biggest flop of all time? It certainly deserves to be in the conversation. Despite Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and some other Hollywood big names, the video game adaptation proved that not all gaming movies are going to be good from now on.

According to data from The Numbers (via Forbes), at the end of its theatrical run, Borderlands managed to make ... drum roll please ... $31 million worldwide. With a budget of around $115 million, that's just over a quarter made back in ticket sales.

Of course, the movie released on digital platforms and could make more money there, but it still is unlikely to ever be considered more than a flop. If you were expecting a cinematic universe to kick off here, unfortunately that's not going to happen. But hey, at least Borderlands 4 launches next year.