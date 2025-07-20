Borderlands in Rainbow Six: Mozzie as a Psycho and IQ as Lilith

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Borderlands would be crossing over with Rainbow Six: Siege in a collaboration that would see some Borderlands cosmetics coming to the tactical shooter. Now, we know what this collaboration entails, as the items it constitutes have been revealed.

In total, there are two skins set to be featured, and the first is a Psycho skin for Mozzie. This bundle includes the Meat-Seeking Missile headgear, uniform, and Operator portrait, a Salt in the Wound weapon skin for the Commando 9, the Shining Emblem charm, and The Ecstasy of Loot background too.

The second is a Lilith skin for IQ. This includes the Firehawk charm, the Vermillion Bucks headgear, uniform, and Operator portrait, the Phasewalk Special weapon skin for the 552 Commando, and the Chosen One's Arrival background.

Both skins can be acquired today as part of the Borderlands Bundle for 4,080 R6 Credits, or separately for 2,160 R6 Credits each.