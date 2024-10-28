Borderlands fan with terminal cancer wishes to see Borderlands 4

HQ

The Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford offered a story of both sadness and warmth over the weekend after he was alerted via social media that Caleb McAlpine, a 37-year-old with terminal stage 4 cancer, said he was a "die hard Borderlands fan" with a grand wish.

The prognosis is that McAlpine will at best live for two years if his treatment works optimally, or seven months at worst. His hope is therefore to see the fourth Borderlands game before his time comes, and Pitchford seems determined to make this happen.

On X, Pitchford writes that "Caleb and I are now chatting via e-mail and we're going to do whatever we can to make something happen", which hopefully means that McAlpine can see or maybe even try out Borderlands 4, which will otherwise be released at an unconfirmed date in 2025. We keep our fingers crossed that this will actually happen, and tip our hat to a great initiative.

Godspeed Caleb McAlpine!