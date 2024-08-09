Borderlands director wants you to "turn off your brain" when you watch the movie

HQ

Hostel director Eli Roth isn't really known for superb quality and dramatic and interesting films, not after gut-wrenching movies like Hostel II, Cabin Fever, and Death Wish, but despite this, he was offered the chance to direct the movie version of Gearbox's hyper-popular game series and now that we've seen the movie in question, we're absolutely sure that he was the wrong choice for the job.

Because Borderlands is abominable. One of the worst movies of the year so far and something that feels like a parody sketch rather than anything else. However, Roth himself says in a statement that it is possible to appreciate the movie, as long as you turn off your brain and don't think.

Eli Roth on Borderlands:"I've always wanted to do something like this that was just like big and fun and crazy where you just shut off your brain, grab a bucket of popcorn, and laugh your ass off."

