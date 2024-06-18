Borderlands director wanted to avoid remaking Guardians of the Galaxy

HQ

Looking at the trailer for Borderlands, it is hard not to draw comparisons with Guardians of the Galaxy. A rag-tag bunch of heroes brought together in search of a powerful and mysterious artefact in space? The similarities are plain to see and even director Eli Roth has noticed them.

Speaking with TotalFilm (thanks, GamesRadar), Roth said he wasn't aiming to make a Guardians of the Galaxy clone. "There's going to be similarities no matter what you do, just because of the nature of the subject matter. I was very conscious of not remaking Guardians. [Audiences will] see the movie, and they'll see it's different."

He also spoke about how he doesn't want Borderlands to just be considered as a video game movie. "I said, 'I don't want [audiences] to be like, 'Oh, that was a good video-game movie.' I want them to say, 'That was a really fun science-fiction film, period,'" he said.

Borderlands releases in theatres on the 9th of August.