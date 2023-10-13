Borderlands director describes the film as "a good ride"

HQ

We're still waiting for more concrete information about the Borderlands movie following its recent reshoots and now prolonged period of silence. While it seems unlikely that a trailer will arrive soon, the director who stepped in to cover the film's reshoots, Tim Miller, has now spoken with Collider to talk about why he decided to take over the project.

"My main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I'll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie."

Miller then talked a little bit further about how the film is shaping up, to which he added, "The movie gets up and moves. It's a good ride."

The Borderlands movie sees Blanchett starring as Lilith, Hart as Roland, Curtis as Tannis, Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as Claptrap. The film is slated to make its debut in August 2024, meaning we'll hopefully see a trailer in early 2024 at the latest.