Borderlands currently has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics around the world have begun sharing their opinions on the Borderlands movie, which will hold its opening weekend in cinemas over the coming days. While it seemingly had quite a big budget and the stopping power of stars like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, and more behind it, the movie has failed to impress so far, debuting to a remarkably low Rotten Tomatoes score.

As of the time of writing, Borderlands has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That doesn't mean that the film is averaging 0/10s or 0 stars around the world, it just means that the movie has yet to receive a positive review on the aggregation platform.

