Borderlands boss vows to keep making stuff, even if it flops

Randy Pitchford is the head of Gearbox and creator of the Borderlands series. As you know, the games have been made into a film that, to put it mildly, hasn't done so well and the criticism hasn't been kind to either it or the new expansion to Risk of Rain 2, which Gearbox is publishing, as the expansion has been criticised for both its pricing and its many bugs.

In the wake of these failures, Randy responds to the criticism with a post on X, hoping he gets the chance to keep making things, drawing a comparison to The Beatles creating lots of music but only 25 per cent of the songs becoming hits. You can read Randy's full statement below.

"I'm going to keep making stuff. I wish everything could be a hit, but that is not how it works. The greatest musical act of all time, The Beatles, had a 25% hit rate. I'm sure every song they recorded was done with love and commitment to the art and belief in the quality of their work. My favorite artists, performers, and entertainers have all made things I didn't like so much. It's cool. When artists have a miss, that's when they need fans the most to root them on so they are motivated to keep creating. I don't know if I will ever make anything again that you like, but wouldn't it be better for you to have that chance to decide than for artists to never create again after a marketplace miss?"