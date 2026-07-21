Borderlands announces new scripted narrative podcast Dead ECHOs

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It's unlikely you need another podcast on your radar right now, but Borderlands has just announced that it is giving us a new scripted, narrative-themed podcast delving into the forgotten lives of some of Pandora's most unfortunate residents. It's called Dead ECHOs, and it follows two loners looking to make a quick buck who end up uncovering the secrets of a seedy corporate underbelly.

The series follows Watts, an ECHO operator, who sells the secrets given away by the ECHO logs that don't get found by a Vault Hunter in the main games. He's joined by Junie, someone who sees these lost ECHO logs as more than just a way to make money from people's dying worlds or hidden secrets.

The first episode of Dead ECHOs is available now, wherever you get your podcasts. Its a limited series, with new episodes dropping weekly over the course of the next few months. Whether this will be the start of a wider effort to give us new doses of the Borderlands universe outside of the games is unknown, but it's clear Gearbox doesn't want to wait until Borderlands 5 to give us more story set in its wacky looting shooting galaxy.