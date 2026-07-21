Borderlands announces new scripted narrative podcast Dead ECHOs
If you wanted to dig deeper into the lore of Pandora, and find out some more unfortunate stories left behind by its residents, Gearbox isn't going to wait until Borderlands 5 to share them.
It's unlikely you need another podcast on your radar right now, but Borderlands has just announced that it is giving us a new scripted, narrative-themed podcast delving into the forgotten lives of some of Pandora's most unfortunate residents. It's called Dead ECHOs, and it follows two loners looking to make a quick buck who end up uncovering the secrets of a seedy corporate underbelly.
The series follows Watts, an ECHO operator, who sells the secrets given away by the ECHO logs that don't get found by a Vault Hunter in the main games. He's joined by Junie, someone who sees these lost ECHO logs as more than just a way to make money from people's dying worlds or hidden secrets.
The first episode of Dead ECHOs is available now, wherever you get your podcasts. Its a limited series, with new episodes dropping weekly over the course of the next few months. Whether this will be the start of a wider effort to give us new doses of the Borderlands universe outside of the games is unknown, but it's clear Gearbox doesn't want to wait until Borderlands 5 to give us more story set in its wacky looting shooting galaxy.