Borderlands 4's second and final DLC Vault Hunter will debut in September

HQ

We're actually getting rather close to Borderlands 4 celebrating its one-year anniversary. The looter-shooter launched in early September 2025, meaning there are less than three months until the latest chapter of the popular series has officially been around for over a year.

To this end, Gearbox still has plenty in store in regards to packing out the game and supporting it with exciting content. As part of a recent developer livestream, the studio shared updates on what's coming to Borderlands 4 both in the immediate future but also the near future, with exciting content planned throughout the summer and into autumn.

To begin with, on June 25, Version 1.8 of the game will arrive and bring both a paid and a free DLC. The free DLC is known as Takedown at Hadron Abyss and brings a new raid boss, additional legendary and pearlescent items to hunt, an "extreme endgame challenge", and also cross-platform saves... finally.

On the same date, Bounty Pack 3 will arrive with this known as A Zane to Kill For. It brings a new mission, a new boss and two new minibosses, new legendary and pearlescent gear, one new vehicle, additional skins, plus a fresh Vault Card packed with other goodies.

You can see trailers for both the free and paid DLCs below.

HQ

HQ

As for the near future, Gearbox revealed the second and final DLC Vault Hunter planned for Borderlands 4, with this known as the character of Loveless, The Hacker. She'll arrive in the game alongside the paid Story Pack 2 in early September, which also adds new story missions, a new map zone, new side missions and activities, extra collectibles, a new major boss, fresh gear to hunt, and more. Check out the first teaser for Loveless below.

HQ

Otherwise, the latest roadmap confirms that Bounty Pack 4 will debut on July 30 and Bounty Pack 5 will launch in early September too, meaning now really is an excellent time to dive in or return to Borderlands 4.