Borderlands 4's other two Vault Hunters include an ex-cult member and a Maliwan scientist

During last week's Borderlands 4 State of Play broadcast, Gearbox put a massive emphasis on two of the four playable Vault Hunters. We got to meet and learn a lot about Vex the Siren and Rafa the Exo-Soldier, but the other two characters were not championed as much. So who are they?

Gearbox has updated the Borderlands website to share a ton of additional information on these other characters, noting that one is called Harlowe the Gravitar and the other is regarded as Amon the Forgeknight.

As for how they differ, Harlowe is described as an ex-Maliwan scientist who became exiled after asking questions she shouldn't. Since then, she has used her skills and intellect to developer technology and gadgetry that can cause havoc on the battlefield, with the official description explaining:

"Harlowe is a former Maliwan combat scientist, driven by the need to understand how things work. While this initially made her an outcast amongst her Traunt relatives, Harlowe has used her intellect to bring new tech and gadgetry to the battlefield as a Vault Hunter. Harlowe's brilliance is apparent in everything she does, but so is her enthusiasm and love for life. Harlowe brings everything to the fight, including her sunny disposition. Always ready to give a beat down, her spirit can't be beat."

The other character, Amon, is an ex-Vault monster worshipping cult member who has since developed a hatred for the beasts after one killed everyone he loved. His motivation for hunting Vaults is as simple as pure vengeance. The explanation adds:

"Amon was raised in a Vault monster-worshipping cult—until the Vault was opened and the creature turned on everyone he loved. As the only survivor, he dedicates his life to finding and killing as many of these beasts as he can. Amon, a warrior-poet, is introspective and unflinching to his duty, but despite his hardened appearance, he has a warm attitude, often regaling comrades in arms with stories and advice earned throughout his travels."

For more on Vex and Rafa, you can see the recent gameplay below where the pair are spotlighted.