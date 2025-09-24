Borderlands 4's Nintendo Switch 2 version has been indefinitely delayed

HQ

Considering the technical issues that Borderlands 4 players have reported on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, it's not exactly much of a surprise to hear that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will not be hitting its proposed October 3 release date.

In a post on X, Gearbox explains that the launch has been delayed indefinitely, a decision it "does not take lightly" and something that is happening to ensure the game gets "additional development and polish time" as it's "committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans".

With this delay in mind, and seemingly not being a short one at all, pre-orders for the version on Switch 2 have been cancelled and refunds will be happening automatically for digital sales starting from September 26. Physical purchasers will need to contact their relevant retailer.

As for when the Switch 2 version might launch, Gearbox does state that it intends to debut the version around the same time that it brings cross-save to all versions of Borderlands 4, but as for a firm date, all we are told is the following:

"Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we've fully adjusted our plans."

Gearbox signs off by adding: "We greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community. It's truly what keeps us going."