Borderlands 4's first story DLC, new Vault Hunter arrives on March 26th

The first story pack DLC for Borderlands 4, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, now has a release date. We knew that it was coming out in March 2026, and bringing a brand-new Vault Hunter to play as with it, but now we know that the DLC will arrive on the 26th of March, just under two weeks away at the time of writing.

Styled as a cosmic-horror adventure, we'll team up with Ellie and venture across a new map, The Whispering Glacier. It's got new story missions, side missions, activities, and more. There's two new major boss fights, more enemy types, and sixteen minibosses to fight in this self-contained story pack.

"A malicious cosmic entity threatens Kairos, and madness lingers on the frigid wind. Join forces with the plucky, take-no-mess Ellie—mechanic extraordinaire and daughter of Moxxi—on a quest to destroy an alien monolith and enter the accursed Vault of the Damned," reads the DLC's description. "Brave the icy wastes of The Whispering Glacier, a frozen expanse littered with the husks of derelict ships and dark secrets. Though you may see and kill things that mortals were never meant to witness, fear not, for the peculiar proprietor Mancubus Bloodtooth is your humble guide through all things otherworldly."

To start the DLC, you'll have needed to complete the first four missions of the main campaign in Borderlands 4, and afterwards you'll find a new main mission available in Zadra's lab. Or, if you want to play as the new Vault Hunter C4SH, and begin an entirely new run, you can also start the DLC as your main campaign from scratch.