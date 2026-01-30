Borderlands 4's first major story pack and new Vault Hunter outlined in 2026 roadmap
We also have the rest of the year planned out with additional DLCs.
If you thought your adventuring days on Kairos had come to a close, you're in for a shock as Borderlands 4 has revealed quite the lot of content coming in 2026. We've known for a while that the first additional Vault Hunter, C4SH, would be arriving in Q1 2026, and while we don't have a firmer date, we do know when a lot of other content is planned to be released.
Via Borderlands' official site, the new 2026 roadmap will see us get Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon, and the game's first Story Pack: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, in Q1. The first Story Pack is when C4SH will arrive. In Q2, we'll get a raid boss and Takedown as free content, as well as the third Bounty Pack.
Then in Q3, things heat up again as Borderlands 4 plans to give us Bounty Pack 4 & 5, as well as the game's second Story Pack. Multiple improvements and features are to be squeezed in alongside all this content, including cross-save support, limited-time events, endgame activities, and more.