Borderlands 4's first major story pack and new Vault Hunter outlined in 2026 roadmap

HQ

If you thought your adventuring days on Kairos had come to a close, you're in for a shock as Borderlands 4 has revealed quite the lot of content coming in 2026. We've known for a while that the first additional Vault Hunter, C4SH, would be arriving in Q1 2026, and while we don't have a firmer date, we do know when a lot of other content is planned to be released.

Via Borderlands' official site, the new 2026 roadmap will see us get Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon, and the game's first Story Pack: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, in Q1. The first Story Pack is when C4SH will arrive. In Q2, we'll get a raid boss and Takedown as free content, as well as the third Bounty Pack.

Then in Q3, things heat up again as Borderlands 4 plans to give us Bounty Pack 4 & 5, as well as the game's second Story Pack. Multiple improvements and features are to be squeezed in alongside all this content, including cross-save support, limited-time events, endgame activities, and more.