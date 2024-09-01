Borderlands 4 will make the player feel like they matter

HQ

During a recent panel at PAX West, some of the team behind Borderlands 4 discussed what sort of direction they want to take the title in, particularly with how players will interact with the world around them.

Narrative Director Sam Winkler said: "With Borderlands 4, we want to bring it back to the player. We want to make sure the player and the vault hunters are the central characters of our story.

"We want to make sure the world is reactive, that the world is grounded. That while we keep our humour that brings a lot of people coming back to our franchise, in the game, we want to make sure that it's situational, that it emerges naturally.

"So while we're building these characters, we're always making sure that they have strong personalities, that they will react differently to different situations, that we see the effects of that."

Senior Product Producer Anthony Nicholson added that "feeling like you're the one pushing things along and getting things taken care of, instead of being along for a ride" is what they're aiming for in the player experience.

It's nice to know that the team are aware of the often memed dialogue the franchise has garnered a reputation for and are taken steps to at least try and change that.