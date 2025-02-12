Borderlands 4 will launch in September

HQ

One of the biggest question marks surrounding 2025 in the video game sector is how Take-Two Interactive will handle its three major launches. Many have assumed that Mafia: The Old Country will come first and likely sometime in the summer, and then that Grand Theft Auto VI and Borderlands 4 will have to figure out how to find space for one another in the autumn and holiday period, assuming that one doesn't get pushed out of 2025 entirely.

Well, on that matter, we now know that Borderlands 4 will be coming this year as expected and that the game will arrive specifically on September 23. This was just announced in the State of Play broadcast, where Gearbox also affirmed that the looter-shooter will also be getting a dedicated State of Play showcase sometime this spring, which will show off more of the promising gameplay.

For the time being, all we can add is that the PlayStation Blog article dedicated to the game claims: "Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction.

"Borderlands 4 is our most ambitious game to date, giving you more looting and shooting Mayhem than ever before. Our team has been kicking so much ass, and we cannot wait to share it with you!"

Until we know for a fact when the State of Play will happen, be sure to watch the release date reveal trailer below, and also be sure to let us know in the comments what you think Borderlands 4's September launch means for GTA VI. Will Rockstar's title still launch in 2025 or will it be pushed to early 2026? Let us know your thoughts.