Borderlands 4 will have "the best version of the endgame yet"

Borderlands 4 is just a couple of months away, and while we're all excited to head to Kairos and face down the Timekeeper, already it seems Gearbox is anticipating what we'll do once the story comes to an end.

Borderlands games in the past have included plenty of endgame content, and in an interview with Game Informer, creative director Graeme Timmins revealed that we can expect a good deal of improvement in the new endgame. "I care about it a lot personally, as my role on Borderlands 3 was curating what became the endgame for that," he said. "I know what's important to our community, and that's built already into the game. Like, we made purposeful decisions with our Action Skill tree, assuming what will come in the future with our endgame. It's not a secret that we always eventually do level-cap increases, right? That's built into the high-level design of saying, 'Okay, if that's going to still be in our future, how can we make our Action Skill tree this time anticipate that and be balanced from the jump?'"

"We've thought about [Borderlands 4's] endgame from the jump, and we have some great plans for it that we're going to share, but I think we're taking a lot of the lessons from both [Tiny Tina's] Wonderlands and Borderlands to make sure that we execute the best version of the endgame yet for Borderlands," he continued.

Borderlands 4 will follow the previous entries in the series in giving us an upgraded level cap, alongside more skill points to likely prepare us for future content and DLCs. We already know more Vault Hunters are coming, so it seems even after you've beaten the main game, if you want more story you'll get it soon enough.