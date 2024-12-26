Borderlands 4 will have cross-play support

HQ

As you know, Borderlands 3 was released without cross-play, but it it was eventually added. However, Borderlands 4 will include this feature from day one, allowing you to enjoy the game with friends across different platforms, which is certainly exciting news.

This is confirmed by Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford himself in a recent interview with Famitsu. Previously it has also been confirmed that there will be less toilet humour and support for split-screen for two players. There's no official release date for Borderlands 4 yet, but if everything goes as planned, we can expect it sometime next year.

Are you looking forward to playing Borderlands 4?