Borderlands 4 to introduce its first Story Pack in March

Recently, Gearbox shared a ton of information about what to expect from Borderlands 4 in 2026, but in that information the developer decided to stay away from putting firm dates on much of its planned content. It has now taken the next step in teasing when the first Story Pack will arrive in the looter-shooter.

Known as Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, this will be the pack that adds the first post-launch playable character, the Vault Hunter known as C4SH. This is on top of new story missions, a new map area, additional side missions, new legendary gear, and extra cosmetics.

Interestingly, Gearbox is still not ready to share the firm date for when this Story Pack will arrive, as all that we know is it will launch sometime in March. Still, check out the teaser for a taste of what's to come, and also don't forget to read about the fate of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game...