Borderlands 4: The Final Preview - Familiar, fun, and fresh in the right places

I always find it conflicting when it comes to a preview like this. It's September 4, and in just over a week, Borderlands 4 will have made its arrival, which is why it's hardly spoiling any secrets to say that we're in the process of reviewing the game too. Soon we'll be able to tell you all about our unhindered thoughts on Gearbox's latest looter-shooter, but for the time being we're focussing our efforts on a more concise portion of the game.

Earlier this year, we took to the Fadefields area in Kairos to tell you all about our first impressions of Borderlands 4. For this preview, we're staying in this domain, albeit by now being able to progress further along and to take the fight to one of the biggest bosses in the main story, Idolator Sol. For reference, each of the respective core areas in Kairos are governed by one of the Timekeeper's lieutenants, and for the Fadefields that consists of the ruthless Idolator Sol, an enormous and vindictive personality who wants nothing more than to earn the Timekeeper's respect once again.

In the lead up to confronting Sol, we get to meet the new mix of Borderlands gameplay that Gearbox has designed. Gone is the more linear structure where you progressively work through different levels, travelling between these isolated areas while ticking off quests. In Borderlands 4 there is a seamless world, which basically means that it's open for the majority of the time. You can take on main and side quests as and when you see fit, travelling between their destinations in the wider world without being constrained by a loading screen. It's a neat idea and I can appreciate Gearbox's innovative approach here, but as you explore the Fadefields, you can't help but feel that it lacks a bit of direction and character at times, and that the world design lacks a degree of refinement that makes wandering around less of a nuisance. I say that because struggling to overcome minor cliffs puts a dampener on the exploration...

But beyond the world design, the game is packed with enemies to fight, loot to earn, and collectibles to gather, meaning it's still very much the Borderlands experience that Gearbox has served up. There is a slate of varied and fun new Vault Hunters to master and build in countless bizarre ways, the loot is perhaps the best it has ever been thanks to the Licensed Parts that make for absurdly unique weapons and tools, and clearly Gearbox has listened to fan feedback in the ways it has looked to drive this game forward too.

For one, the user interface and menus are significantly better and actually somewhat function well now. It's less complicated and has a better focus, and this also stretches to how challenges have been incorporated. Essentially, instead of messing around with Badass Ranks for minor improvements to core attributes, now challenges, world activities, and collectibles contribute to the SDU points you have available, meaning you can expand your backpack size and ammo capacity by doing meaningful things instead of just spending extortionate amounts of money. The movement is sleek and fluid, the gunplay is responsive and precise, the weapons are punchy and loud, and the enemies are broad and diverse. Again, these are quite menial things but they combine to show that Borderlands 4 is built on fan feedback and it does show in practice, delivering a game that after just a few hours feels like an improvement on Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

As for the tone and the humour, a lot of conversation has surrounded how the toilet humour is going away in the place of more of a gritty and darker tale. From just a few hours, it's clear that this is the case, as Idolator Sol for one stands out for being a truly cruel villain with harrowing and apathetic motives that make him easy to despise. But just because it's a darker game doesn't mean that Borderlands 4 has lost its wit. There's still plenty of humour, be it in side quests that make you laugh out loud or leave you visibly baffled, or even in the simple throwaway comments by enemies, with Psychos - or Rippers in this case - never failing to make you giggle while in the heat of combat.

However, it must be said that this is based on just an early portion of the experience, a brief taste of the overall whole. Sure, the combat, buildcrafting, wonderful art direction, epic boss fights, all of these elements impress and feel like traditional Borderlands, but the big question with Borderlands 4 will be how its new features continue to innovate and hold up as the hours continue to roll by. We'll have much deeper thoughts on these points when it comes time for the full review.

So anyway, let's cap this off with a quick summary of my time with Borderlands 4 for this preview. Epic action? Check. Brilliant and deep buildcrafting and lootable weapons? Check. Interesting and often hilarious characters? Check. Vindictive and ruthless enemies? Check. Promising innovations? Check. Borderlands 4 is shaping up to be an entertaining new chapter that will feel familiar, fun, and fresh in the right places.