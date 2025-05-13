Borderlands 4 targets 60fps and won't prioritise balance

HQ

Borderlands 4 is a few months away now, and following the PlayStation State of Play on the game at the end of last month, we've got a lot of information about Gearbox's latest looter shooter.

Recently, on Twitter/X, a fan was speaking about their concerns regarding performance and balance. Replying to that post, Randy Pitchford - Gearbox Software's CEO - revealed that the game would be targeting 60fps.

Regarding balance, he said the following: "F' balance. Make a sick build with some god drop loot and melt bosses. Be a legend."

This approach to balance, which seems to focus very little on nerfing potentially overpowered weapons, has been praised by some and met with raised eyebrows by others. There are also criticisms of the game only looking to reach 60fps, but until it's in our hands, we can't really say whether the balance or performance feels right.

Borderlands 4 launches on the 12th of September for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.