Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 smashes Steam record despite rocky launch

Within mere hours of launch, the looter-shooter smashed the franchise's all-time Steam record, proving that performance woes can't keep Vault Hunters away.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite a PC launch riddled with technical issues, Borderlands 4 has kicked off with a blistering start and sold like crazy. Just hours after release, the game set a new franchise record with over 207,000 concurrent players on Steam, and that's more than 84,000 above Borderlands 2's previous peak.

Reviews on Steam remain mixed, but that hasn't stopped players from diving headfirst into the chaos of Kairos. Most criticism is aimed squarely at the game's poor optimisation rather than its core design. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the shooter pushes even the most powerful GPUs to their limits, something Gearbox's CEO warned about ahead of launch.

At the same time, the gameplay is winning praise across the board, with the open world described as the best the series has ever offered. And with the weekend approaching, those already staggering numbers are likely to climb even higher.

Are you already looting and shooting your way through Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4

Related texts

0
Borderlands 4Score

Borderlands 4
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Gearbox returns with a new chapter in their storied series that aims to innovate while maintaining that signature Borderlands feel that so many adore.



Loading next content