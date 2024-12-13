Borderlands 4 shows Pandora at war in new trailer

HQ

Borderlands 4 has just got a brand-new look at The Game Awards 2024, with Randy Pitchford himself introducing us to the latest chapter in Pandora's story.

In the cinematic portion of the trailer, we see typical bandits facing off against what look very much like Viktor's evolved humans from Arcane. Also, we get introduced to our new protagonists, as well as a look at some old favourites from previous game, like fan-favourite Claptrap.

We didn't get a firmer release date on Borderlands 4, but it was affirmed once more that 2025 is the year we'll see it, so hopefully we can see more about the currently cryptic story and villain. Check out the trailer below: