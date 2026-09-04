Borderlands 4 shows off new gameplay and a character introduction for its latest Vault Hunter

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A week out from the official release of the new Vault Hunter Loveless, Gearbox has showcased two new trailers for the extra character. One showcases her gameplay abilities, and how she looks to dominate the Timekeeper's forces as well as all the other bandits and creatures roaming around Kairos. The other is a character short, introducing us to who Loveless is, and why she might be one of the most dangerous Vault Hunters we've seen.

Character-wise, Loveless was once a girl who had a virus injected into her system. That virus melded with the girl's mind, and made the Vault Hunter known as the Hacker. She can digistruct a worm construct which is the virus given tangible form, as well as clone herself, disappear, and throw shurikens that can infect waves of enemies at a time.

Those are her three action skills, as you can see in the gameplay trailer below as well. Summoning the worm feels like a direct nod to the Mechromancer from Borderlands 2, and Loveless' cloning/invisibility action skill feels like it's an upgraded version of Zer0's ability from the same game. Her shurikens look devastating if you can get them off in a crowd, as they spread plague-like corrosive damage between enemies.