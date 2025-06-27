Borderlands 4 seems to be harder that its predecessors

HQ

It seems that we can expect an increased difficulty level in Borderlands 4. Recently, the official account for the series published a post on social media, complete with the text:

"You asked for harder bosses... nothing goes harder than Inceptus"

That sounds like quite a challenge, especially considering that Borderlands 3 had fairly easy bosses that were not overly varied either. But shortly after the post was submitted, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford appeared and replied:

"Actually... I can think of some bosses that go harder. Inceptus is pretty hard, though."

All in all, it sounds like Borderlands 4, and in particular the boss fights, will be something to bite into when it's released on September 12. Subsequent posts discuss whether the game might be too difficult, discouraging the casual crowd, while others applaud a higher challenge. How do you feel about it yourself?