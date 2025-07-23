Borderlands 4 runs in 30 frames per second on Switch 2

HQ

Recently, Gearbox and 2K finally revealed that Borderlands 4 will be coming to Switch 2 just three weeks after other formats, and will be released on October 3. Now we have a little more information to share thanks to Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford.

He writes on social media that no content will be missing from the Switch 2 edition, which means it won't have any problems with cross-play with other versions, and says that the game will run at 30 frames per second—with a few exceptions:

"It was important to us to not cut anything and to support cross play with other platforms. So, no. It'll be mostly around 30 fps, with some dips in some intense moments heavy combats or if hosting a multiplayer game in handheld mode, etc."

However, not everything is sunshine and roses, and it seems like those who purchase a physical edition will receive a so-called Game Key Card. These have been heavily criticised because they are cartridges without games on them, and only function as keys that allow you to download the title in question, which means that the game will no longer work once the servers are shut down as with any digital title:

"It's a big game. There will be a download, even for physical copies."

Borderlands 4 will be released on September 12 for other formats; PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Will you be playing Borderlands 4, and if so, on which format?