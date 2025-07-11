Borderlands 4 reveals Vex's humble origins in new trailer

HQ

When we hear of the life of a Vault Hunter, we often imagine that they had a cool backstory before heading out on their adventures in Pandora and beyond. Axton was a soldier, Zer0 was a skilled assassin. Krieg was the buffest Psycho we've ever seen.

You don't exactly imagine one of the galaxy's greatest heroes being a shop assistant. But that's exactly the origin of Vex, Borderlands 4's Siren. In the new cinematic short you can check out below, we see Vex idly scanning items through before a massive sale starts, forcing her boss to blow his brains out.

Customer-induced stress forces Vex to awaken her Siren powers, killing everyone inside, living out the dream of every super stressed retail worker. We also got a proper introduction to Vex's gameplay, too, which focuses on using summons to deal big damage and keep the enemy busy. Whether it's a clone of herself, or a massive purple panther, Vex dreams up whatever she wants to kill her enemies with.

