Borderlands 4 reveals new Vault Hunter coming in Q1 2026

Borderlands 4 may have only been out for a few weeks, but already Gearbox has revealed the new Vault Hunter who'll be joining our cast early next year. As shown in the trailer below, our new addition is a robot character named C4SH.

C4SH used to work as a casino dealer bot, and now travels the wastelands searching for cursed artefacts. He has some eldritch powers himself from a quick look at his character, and mixes a little bit of Gaige the Mechromancer and FL4K from a first glance. Like the other Vault Hunters, he'll have 3 action skills to choose from, which likely revolve around the pistols, tarot deck, dice and talismans we see in his kit.

C4SH's focus on his former gambling life and his chase of "probability-breaking highs" (as per his description) means we're likely going to see some chance-based mechanics on this Vault Hunter when he arrives alongside the Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned story pack. You can grab C4SH automatically along with the DLC when it launches if you've got the Super Deluxe Edition of or Vault Hunter Pack for Borderlands 4.