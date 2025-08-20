Borderlands 4-producer Randy Pitchford on the games final boss: "A true, real villain"

HQ

During our Gamescom Day 1-rounds we of course bumped into the always enigmatic, always entertaining, always passionate Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Studios and in our interview he told us a little more about the main villain in the game, The Timekeeper. Randy was sure to underline the fact that Handsome Jack was evil, but fun - while the new main bad guy is a menace, a pure and evil villain that does not take prisoners.

- How do you exicte players with new, memorable villains?

"Listen, when you are involved with the literally greatest villain ever in a video game, Handsome Jack, it's kind of hard to exeed that. With Borderlands 4 we have not even tried to attack it from that point of view. Handsome Jack was kind of funny and you kind of hated him and liked him at the same time. Wich was really hard to do. With this villain we went serious, we went dark. Thius guy is not screwing around. The Timekeeper is a pure villain, a true villain in the purest sense of the word and it's gonna take alot from you to take him down."

