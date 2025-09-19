Borderlands 4 patch aims to improve performance on PC

HQ

Gearbox has already started work on improving the performance of Borderlands 4, following its conflicting launch where many reported poor technical stability, all despite strong debut sales. Following the recent promise to continuously improve and enhance the game, now a patch has been released that should improve stability on PC and squash a few bugs at the same time.

As per what the September 18 patch fixes, the full notes are below.

Stability:



Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks



Addressed various GPU-related crashes



Gameplay & Progression:



Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards



Addressed a progression blocker in the mission "Talk to Zadra," where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue



Corrected "Doesn't own DLC" warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear



This will be fixed on consoles in the coming days.



Loot & Items:



Updated loot pools so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests



Gearbox also used this update as an opportunity to share what some of the weekly endgame options are, including that Shadow Pelt is the Big Encore Boss, Shadow of the Mountain is the Wildcard Mission, and Hellwalker will be the Wildcard Mission Legendary Gear.