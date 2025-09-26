Borderlands 4 now finally has a field-of-view slider on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

Gearbox's latest update for Borderlands 4 has arrived, and for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it's no doubt one to pay attention to. We say this because a field-of-view slider has been added for the game on consoles, which should make playing the title a little easier, and for those who suffer from motion sickness in games, a little less uncomfortable too.

This update is quite a packed one, as it also introduces a slate of other technical and performance adjustments, all before introducing a bunch of fixes for the various Vault Hunters and gear, meaning that some of the builds you had in mind may now operate as intended.

The update is a rather long one, so be sure to head over here to read it in full, and for further reading about Borderlands 4, don't miss our review and our handy guide for unlocking Ultimate Vault Hunter 1-5.