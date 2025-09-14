Borderlands 4: No Place Like Home Quest Guide

HQ

In Borderlands 4, we ditch the planet of Pandora for a new world to explore. Kairos has some of the faces we know and love from past games, but the surroundings and characters are largely different. That might make you a little home sick for the franchise's past, and if you feel that way, then you've got something in common with Claptrap.

You'll find Claptrap at a lake in the Hungering Plain of the Fadefields, crouched down (as much as a robot with a box for a body and a wheel for a leg can crouch) and feeling sorry for himself. As the minion of the day, you'll be called upon by Claptrap for all sorts of tasks, and on this occasion he wants you to retrieve an all-important artefact, a portrait from his home that's been taken by the Order.

You'll first want to head to an Order depot, where you'll have to defeat a miniboss and some goons to access a key to get into the depot's interior and the base that follows. The way in can be a little tricky, and so once you've got the key you'll want to get to the point featured in the image below.

After that, you'll be able to make your way through the depot and eventually stumble upon the room where you have to collect the portrait. It's pretty impossible to miss this room, as it's coated from head-to-toe in images of Mad Moxxi. You're not collecting one of the giant pictures that make up this shrine, but you instead grab a portrait that can fit in your pocket while Claptrap tells you about fond memories of Moxxi setting him alight. Not in an emotional way, as in he was literally set on fire by Moxxi. Multiple times.

Claptrap's quest isn't quite done yet, though, as he asks you to not only find a picture of his friend, but also wants the processor for VR-0N1CA, the robot he built to be his girlfriend. You can access the processor via a bunker above the depot, but you should probably grab the Vex ECHO log on your way out. Fight some more Order troops, and you'll be greeted with a laser puzzle and a series of panels. Use your grapple to yank the panels until they match the setup you can see in the image below. The laser will then blow a hole in the bunker, and you'll be free to grab the processor. There is a catch, though, as the laser blast cooked the processor beyond repair, killing Claptrap's girlfriend for good. He reveals she didn't exactly follow the purpose she was built for anyway.

You're still not done there, as you then ascend the tower at the centre of the Order base, fighting off some flying Witnesses until you find a portable toilet at the top. There's a loot chest next to the toilet, but inside you'll find a psycho that is likely long dead. You'll have to rip off his mask as one final reminder of Pandora before Claptrap asks that you return back to him. On the journey back, he'll chat with you about feeling nostalgic for his times in Pandora, and you'll tell him that while the past can be nice, it's gone, and that he should focus on the future. For once, Claptrap listens to the player's advice, and decides that he'll give up Pandora for now.

Instead of returning the artifacts you've collected to Claptrap, he has you stack the portrait, the processor, and the psycho mask on a boat. Then, you'll send the boat out into a lake as Claptrap gives Pandora a farewell before blowing it up. That isn't the end of Claptrap's tale in Borderlands 4, but it does show the start of his new adventures in Kairos.