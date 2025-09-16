Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit - two million copies sold since launch

Despite harsh criticism and performance complaints, Borderlands 4 is already a blockbuster, surpassing $150 million in revenue and pushing the franchise past 100 million lifetime sales.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Angry players and sharp criticism over the game's poor optimization don't seem to have slowed Borderlands 4's massive success. Not even a series of headline-grabbing remarks from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford can derail the momentum, as fresh figures from Alinea Analytics reveal that the looter-shooter has already raked in over $150 million and sold around two million copies—more than half of those on Steam.

This milestone also means the Borderlands franchise has now crossed the magic 100-million-sales mark since the very first game launched all those years ago. It's an impressive record that cements Borderlands as one of the most successful action-RPG series of all time. And the ride is far from over: next month Borderlands 4 is coming to the Switch 2, a release that's almost certain to give sales another big boost.

So hats off to Gearbox—Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit.

Borderlands 4

Related texts

0
Borderlands 4Score

Borderlands 4
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Gearbox returns with a new chapter in their storied series that aims to innovate while maintaining that signature Borderlands feel that so many adore.



Loading next content