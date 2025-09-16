Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit - two million copies sold since launch
Despite harsh criticism and performance complaints, Borderlands 4 is already a blockbuster, surpassing $150 million in revenue and pushing the franchise past 100 million lifetime sales.
Angry players and sharp criticism over the game's poor optimization don't seem to have slowed Borderlands 4's massive success. Not even a series of headline-grabbing remarks from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford can derail the momentum, as fresh figures from Alinea Analytics reveal that the looter-shooter has already raked in over $150 million and sold around two million copies—more than half of those on Steam.
This milestone also means the Borderlands franchise has now crossed the magic 100-million-sales mark since the very first game launched all those years ago. It's an impressive record that cements Borderlands as one of the most successful action-RPG series of all time. And the ride is far from over: next month Borderlands 4 is coming to the Switch 2, a release that's almost certain to give sales another big boost.
So hats off to Gearbox—Borderlands 4 is nothing short of a runaway hit.