Borderlands 4 is launching earlier than planned

HQ

It hasn't even been three months since Gearbox announced that Borderlands 4 was set to launch on the 23rd of September, but plans have already changed.

Fortunately, they haven't changed in the disappointing way we usually hear about, as Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford revealed that Borderlands 4's launch has been pushed forward to the 12th of September. He then realised that he'd forgotten about different time zones, as the announcement was set to happen at 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST, but the Claptrap cat is already out of the bag now.

Pitchford also said that the promised State of Play will air "imminently", so it sounds like we'll get it later this week or next.

We're not specifically told why the release date for Borderlands 4 was moved forward, but let's speculate. Is it just because development has gone so fast and smoothly that the game is ready sooner than expected, or is it because Grand Theft Auto VI - that is published by 2K Games' parent-company Take-Two - will launch in October or early November? Time will tell. Either way, we'll get to play Borderlands 4 eleven days earlier than originally planned.