Borderlands 4 is harder and the creator is a "little nervous" about it
Randy Pitchford: "We have lots of players that actually aren't interested in deep, hard challenges..."
As you probably know, it's almost time to join Claptrap on new crazy adventures on and around the planet Pandora when Borderlands 4 premieres in September. This time, it will not only be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but also on Switch 2 (albeit a few weeks later).
As you may know, Gearbox has listened to much of the criticism they received for its predecessor, which among other things has resulted in Borderlands 4 being more difficult. Many people are cheering this, but not everyone. And that makes Gearbox strongman Randy Pitchford nervous. In an interview with Insider Gaming, he says:
"We have lots of players that actually aren't interested in deep, hard challenges; lots of people that love just exploring the Borderlands or spending time with the characters.
I'm a little nervous because there are points of Borderlands 4 that are more challenging,"
Despite his nervousness, he admits that the team "definitely have pushed the challenges quite a lot, especially with bosses and boss fight mechanics", but at the same time says that there is a good solution:
"...one of the coolest things about Borderlands 4, because of the nature of the RPG, is if anything is a little challenging for you, you can just grind somewhere and level up and become more powerful."
September 12 is the release date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and October 3 marks the release of the Switch 2 version.