Borderlands 4 is harder and the creator is a "little nervous" about it

HQ

As you probably know, it's almost time to join Claptrap on new crazy adventures on and around the planet Pandora when Borderlands 4 premieres in September. This time, it will not only be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but also on Switch 2 (albeit a few weeks later).

As you may know, Gearbox has listened to much of the criticism they received for its predecessor, which among other things has resulted in Borderlands 4 being more difficult. Many people are cheering this, but not everyone. And that makes Gearbox strongman Randy Pitchford nervous. In an interview with Insider Gaming, he says:

"We have lots of players that actually aren't interested in deep, hard challenges; lots of people that love just exploring the Borderlands or spending time with the characters.

I'm a little nervous because there are points of Borderlands 4 that are more challenging,"

Despite his nervousness, he admits that the team "definitely have pushed the challenges quite a lot, especially with bosses and boss fight mechanics", but at the same time says that there is a good solution:

"...one of the coolest things about Borderlands 4, because of the nature of the RPG, is if anything is a little challenging for you, you can just grind somewhere and level up and become more powerful."

September 12 is the release date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and October 3 marks the release of the Switch 2 version.