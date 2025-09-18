Gamereactor

Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 is getting the Funko Pop treatment in January

Check out the plastic versions of Vex, Rafa, Amon and Harlowe. And off course... Claptrap.

Funko Pops may not be quite as hot as they once were, but they still sell by the truckload, and there aren't many major pop culture phenomena that aren't immortalized in Funko plastic. The Borderlands series has long supported Funko Pops, and now that Borderlands 4 has been released (check out our review), it's obviously time for more figurines.

All four new main characters will be released alongside the mascot Claptrap, and they are expected to be available in early January. Check them all out in the Bluesky post below.

https://bsky.app/profile/fncentertainment.ca/post/3lz26mywwoc2m

