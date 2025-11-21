Borderlands 4 is getting enhanced with free Xmas content and a new quest

HQ

If you feel like you're starting to finish Borderlands 4, Gearbox has some good news for you today. Next year, they will begin releasing the promised expansions, and that's why they are now launching the update Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day.

In addition to some technical fixes (see the patch list link below), there is also some new content, generally with a Christmas theme, and a new quest. This free expansion does not affect those who purchased the deluxe editions or the Bounty Pack Bundle, as instead a fifth pack will be added next year so you get what you paid for.

Check out the trailer below, and you can find the full patch list by clicking here.