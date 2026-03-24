Borderlands 4 highlights PC performance improvements, crash rate nearly halved since December

HQ

At launch, Borderlands 4 took its fair share of digs for not having great performance. To Gearbox's credit, they didn't abandon players to a world of crashes and relying on modders to fix the experience. Instead, they've knuckled down and got the game to a much better state.

In the latest episode of the Gearbox DevCast, as well as in a handy Steam post, the team working on Borderlands 4 outline how the game's PC performance has been improved. Players are now getting roughly 20% better FPS when playing Borderlands 4, and since December the crash rate for all sessions has nearly halved.

Overall, 17% of players experiencing a crash has dropped down to 9.35%. It's still not perfect, and Gearbox knows that. "We're proud of the work the team's done to improve Borderlands 4's PC performance since launch, and we also recognize we have more to do. We're in it for the long haul!" the post reads.

This goes beyond just squeezing more FPS out of your GPU, as optimisation of lighting, shaders, and more should make the game look better without sacrificing any of your performance. Moreover, the overall goal is of course to get that crash rate down even further, so that players aren't taken from Kairos before their time.