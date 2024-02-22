Borderlands 4 heavily implied by the Gearbox boss

There are a lot of speculations about Borderlands 4 right now since the official X account of the series started making cryptic posts about the franchise starting two weeks ago. First one about the beginning with the first game and one week later about Handsome Jack in Borderlands 2.

Now fans thinks Gearbox is warming up by getting us up to speed with the story for each game - we're still missing The Pre-Sequel, Tales From the Borderlands, Borderlands 3 and New Tales from the Borderlands - in time for PAX East (March 21-24). This is the very same event Borderlands 3 was announced on a long time ago, so it doesn't seem to farfetched.

And in a recent IGN interview with the Gearbox founder and boss Randy Pitchford, he clearly seems to imply that he and his studio is working on Borderlands 4 when asked about his favorite Borderlands title:

"Look, we haven't even announced anything of it. Clearly, we're working on something. And I know what we're working on, and holy shit... It's the greatest thing we've ever done. And I can't wait, but it's not time yet. It's not time yet. There will be a time."

This should be about as close to revealing Borderlands 4 he can come without actually doing it, or what do you think? Regardless of a new game, we'll still get some Borderlands entertainment this year as the movie premieres on August 9. Yesterday we got to check out the surprisingly promising trailer, which you'll find over here.